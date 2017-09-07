Southwood Playing Host to 2018 Players Cup

WINNIPEG — Southwood Golf & Country Club will play host to the Players Cup in 2018.

The south Winnipeg golf course has hosted several provincial and national championships, most recently the 2017 Canada Summer Games, 2014 Canadian National University/College Championships and the 2014 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, as well as Players Cup Open Qualifying.

“The course provides a challenging lay out for the players and provides a great atmosphere for our sponsors and spectators. I look forward to working with chief operating officer Jeff Scott and his staff as well as the members of the club,” said executive director Adam Boge.

Southwood is Manitoba’s oldest golf club with the province’s newest golf course after relocating in 2011 from the University of Manitoba to a 7,311-yard Thomas McBroom design in St. Norbert.

Dates for the event will be announced at a future time.

