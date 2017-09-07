One Dead in Plane Crash Near St. Andrews Airport

A plane crash early Thursday morning has claimed the life of one person just north of Winnipeg near St. Andrews Airport.

Few details are known, but the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed three investigators to the scene.

The single-engine Beechcraft Musketeer crashed at around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 8 near Parkdale Road and McPhillips Road.

The plane was headed to Ontario carrying one person at the time.

Highway 8 is currently closed in both directions. RCMP are directing traffic in the area.

