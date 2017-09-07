Mumps Outbreak Postpones Wildfire Evacuees Visit with Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — An outbreak of mumps in Manitoba, and in emergency shelters currently housing wildfire evacuees from northern portions of the province, has postponed a planned visit residents had with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The football club was to host evacuees during practice on Thursday for an on-field event.

“We are incredibly disappointed we cannot host the evacuees who have been displaced from their homes. However, the safety of guests, fans, and players is the top priority of the Winnipeg Football Club when hosting events at the stadium,” the team said in a statement.

Manitoba Health reported the mumps outbreak on Wednesday.

Guests from St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill First Nations will still visit with players and attend upcoming Bomber home games on September 22 and October 28.

