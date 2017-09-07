Jets Extend Contracts of Maurice, Cheveldayoff

Rumours of a pair of high-level Winnipeg Jets contract extensions swirled on Wednesday, but the hockey club has confirmed the news one day later.

Head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff have both been handed multi-year contract extensions.

Maurice, 50, joined the Winnipeg Jets on January 12, 2014 and has accumulated a 136-112-33 record in 281 games. Maurice, who coached in his 1,300th NHL game on Nov. 13, 2016, has earned a career NHL coaching record of 596-569-200 after 1,365 games between the Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets. He has also coached in 53 NHL postseason contests and owns a record of 25-28.

Cheveldayoff was named GM of the Jets on June 8, 2011, eight days after the franchise relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta, and has held the position ever since. The Jets have posted a winning record in five of his six seasons as General Manager, including winning 40 games last season (40-35-7) for the second time in three seasons.

In an exclusive interview with JetsTV, Head Coach Paul Maurice talks contract extension, and young players becoming "drivers" on the team. pic.twitter.com/JD7mhkbCpM — #RiseTogether (@NHLJets) September 7, 2017

