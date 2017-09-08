WINNIPEG — Everybody in the water!

More than 1,000 paddlers will hit the river this weekend for the 2017 Manitoba Dragon Boat Festival.

Dragon boats are launching from The Forks today through Sunday, September 10.

All funds raised support the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation and Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

The festival has raised $1.5 million for pediatric clinical trials and care and support for children over the last five years.

Event racing times are 6-8 p.m. tonight, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

