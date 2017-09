WINNIPEG — A man remains in hospital in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning.

Winnipeg police were called to the 600 block of Balmoral Street at around 1 a.m., where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

