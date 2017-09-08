Manitoba Allocating 258 New Beds to Personal Care Homes

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is moving in 258 new personal care home beds to facilities in Winnipeg, Steinbach and Carman.

Winnipeg will see the addition of 108 new beds at the future Bridgwater Personal Care Home in the city’s southwest, 140 beds at the existing Rest Haven Personal Care Home in Steinbach, and 10 new beds at the existing Boyne Lodge in Carman. Seventy replacement beds and up to 30 new transitional care beds will also go to Carman.

“Additional personal care home capacity will be needed over the next 25 years to care for people with significant needs and who can no longer safely remain at home or in supportive housing,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Goertzen also noted on Friday that the expansion of the 157-bed Holy Family Personal Care Home in north Winnipeg is expected to be complete by late 2018.

Comments

comments