Separate Winnipeg Stabbings Send Two to Hospital

Two people remain in hospital after separate stabbings in Winnipeg early Friday.

At around 3 a.m., a man in his 40s was stabbed in the upper body while in the 300 block of Smith Street.

Police said the victim is not cooperating with investigators.

While officers were on scene, a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the area of Donald Street and Portage Avenue. She was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

