Winnipeg Altering Garbage, Recycling Collection Schedule

The City of Winnipeg is changing the days some residents have their garbage and recycling collected.

As part of a new seven-year collection contract with two separate companies, 59 percent of customers will see a change to their collection days.

Those customers affected will receive a notice by direct mail starting the week of September 18 confirming their collection day.

Changes will take effect starting Monday, October 2, 2017.

Miller Waste Systems will handle collection in the city’s northwest, while GFL Environmental will collect waste in the southeast. Emterra submitted a bid last fall to continue as the city’s garbage and waste handler, but wasn’t successful.

