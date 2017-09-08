Winnipeg Judge Declares Woman Missing for Two Years is Legally Dead

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Media in Winnipeg are reporting that a judge has declared a missing woman legally dead so that her family can move forward in settling her estate.

Thelma Krull’s husband had made the application for the legal ruling earlier this summer.

Krull, 57, left her Winnipeg home to go for a walk on the morning of July 11, 2015.

Her glasses and cellphone were found in a park, but Krull hasn’t been seen since.

Winnipeg police say it’s believed she was abducted after getting into a physical altercation with a man.

Police believe the man had access to a home in the neighbourhood and may have been living there or staying temporarily, but no one has been arrested.

The suspect was described as Indigenous, in his 40s, between five-foot-six and five-foot-eight and weighing about 270 pounds.

