Weekend Festivals Closing Multiple Winnipeg Streets

A slew of festivals this weekend will temporarily close several Winnipeg streets this weekend.

ManyFest

Broadway will be closed between Osborne Street and Edmonton Street this weekend as ManyFest takes over downtown. For individual access times and maps, visit ManyFest.ca.

Chinatown Street Festival

King Street between James Avenue and Alexander Avenue will be temporarily closed starting Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Sherbrook Street Festival

Sherbrook Street from Wolseley Avenue to Westminster Avenue will be closed to all vehicles Saturday, September 9 from 7 a.m. until Sunday, September 10 at 1 a.m.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during all listed closures. Motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes during these times.

