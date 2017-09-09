Loose Moose Delays Fans En Route to Banjo Bowl

Winnipeg police and conservation officials were trying to herd a loose moose near Investors Group Field on Saturday afternoon.

As thousands of fans attempted to get themselves to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Banjo Bowl, police were forced to temporarily close Chancellor Matheson Road at the University of Manitoba.

Video on social media showed the moose running through a field just east of Pembina Highway.

This is the second loose moose in two days within Winnipeg. On Friday, a calf casually wandered around the Crescent Park neighbourhood.

As of 2 p.m. — kickoff time for the Bombers-Roughriders — the moose hadn’t been caught. For updates, follow the hashtag #LooseMoose on Twitter.

