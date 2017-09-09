Two Killed from Winkler in Head-On Crash Near Plum Coulee

Two people from Winkler were killed Friday evening after a vehicle lost control and struck a motorcycle head-on.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Provincial Road 306 about five kilometres south of Plum Coulee, Manitoba.

Police say a 20-year-old Altona woman was travelling southbound when she hit the shoulder and over corrected. Her vehicle collided head-on with a northbound motorcycle, killing a 52-year-old man and 53-year-old woman from Winkler.

The Altona driver and her 20-year-old female passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Alcohol is not a factor in the collision and both parties were wearing seatbelts.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

