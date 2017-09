A 35-year-old woman from Shoal River First Nation was killed early Sunday when she exited a moving vehicle on Highway 10 just south of Mafeking, Manitoba.

RCMP say the pickup truck was being driven by a 46-year-old Birch River man at around 3:20 a.m. when the female passenger exited the southbound vehicle. She was struck by the trailer being towed by the pickup and pronounced deceased.

Alcohol is a factor in the collision.

The driver faces impaired driving charges and remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments