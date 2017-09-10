Manitoba RCMP Investigating Multiple Weekend Shootings

RCMP in Manitoba are investigating a series of shootings reported early Saturday morning in multiple locations.

Police say at 4:30 a.m., someone fired a gun at a vehicle in the parking lot of the East Beach at Birds Hill Provincial Park. A witness spotted a dark-coloured pickup truck leaving the area.

Shortly after, a window of a home west of Beausejour was shot at around 5:20 a.m. Roughly fifteen minutes later, someone fired two shots an upper-level bedroom window in the Garson area. Another nearby Garson resident reported a shooting an hour later and found bullet holes in two windows.

Later on Saturday, surveillance video caught suspects in a vehicle in the RM of Brokenhead firing three shots at a property.

No injuries were reported, but significant damage was reported at each residential location. Police believe more than one firearm is responsible.

“These are very serious incidents and our investigators are working hard to identify the suspects,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “We ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Birds Hill Park, RM of Brokenhead, or Garson areas in the early morning hours of September 9th to contact the Oakbank or Beausejour RCMP immediately.”

The most recent description of the vehicle is a newer model, dark-coloured, four-door GMC or Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Comments

comments