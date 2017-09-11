RCMP Canine Locates Three Robbery Suspects Hiding in Shed

Three men have been charged after an RCMP canine found them cowering in a shed following a robbery and assault in Portage la Prairie on Sunday.

At around 4:35 a.m., a female was attacked by three masked men in front of a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie.

Police say the victim told them the suspects were armed with a rifle and fled the scene with her backpack.

Ozzy, the canine partner of Cpl. Chornomydz, tracked down the suspects to an unlocked shed in the backyard of a home on Poplar Bay.

Joshua Catcheway, 23, Maurice Merrick, 25, and Stewart Young, 26, have been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and disguise with intent.

All three men are from Portage la Prairie. They remain in custody.

