Man Charged in Thompson Pellet Gun Shooting of Two Teens

A 19-year-old man has been charged after two teens were shot with a pellet gun in Thompson over the weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called to a shooting in separate incidents on Westwood Drive on Saturday night.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, were taken to hospital and treated for upper body injuries.

Jordan Niles Lerat was located Sunday and taken into custody. He has been charged with numerous weapons offences, as well as two counts of assault with a weapon. Police also seized the pellet gun from his residence.

“We take all firearm calls very seriously and the charges reflect that,” said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP. “This serves as an important reminder that there are serious consequences to recklessly handling and discharging any type of firearm.”

Comments

comments