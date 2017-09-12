Alberta Men Thrown from ATV Near Île-des-Chênes

Two men were thrown from an ATV when it rolled south of Île-des-Chênes, Manitoba on September 9.

The side-by-side ATV was travelling northbound in a ditch beside the old Highway 59 just before 8 p.m. when it rolled.

A 53-year-old man from Hughenden, Alberta and a 36-year-old Calgary man were taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the collision. Both occupants were not wearing any helmets and it is unknown if seatbelts were in use.

Police continue to investigate.

