U.S. – Canada Relations Celebrated in New Exhibits at Manitoba Museum

WINNIPEG — Two photographic exhibits at the Manitoba Museum is marking 150 years of Canadian relations with the United States.

Northern Stars: 150 Years of U.S. – Canada Relations, and Eyes on the Arctic: U.S. – Canadian Cooperation in the North are being put on by the U.S. Consul in Winnipeg.

Both exhibits run from September 25 to October 15 and are included with paid admission to any museum area.

The Northern Stars exhibit documents the range of bilateral relations such as historic state visits, the establishment of the Waterton International Peace Park, the resolution of the Iranian hostage crisis, and partnership in our space programs. The exhibit also includes photographs taken during Klondike Gold Rush in the 1890s.

The Eyes on the Arctic exhibit highlights U.S.– Canada relations in the Arctic. Telling both historic and modern stories of the Indigenous groups from the area, the photographs reveal their adaptability and means of sustenance. This allows visitors to better understand and appreciate the significance of the region within a global context.

“The U.S. and Canada are not just neighbors: our bilateral relationship is the most efficient, most integrated and most dynamic in the world,” said U.S. Consul General Juan A. Alsace. “The exhibits highlight our 150 years of friendship and achievements.”

