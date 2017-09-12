Dressing the Part: U of M Bisons Don New Football Jerseys

WINNIPEG — When the Manitoba Bisons take the turf at Investors Group Field this Saturday, the football team will be looking flashier than normal.

The Bisons on Tuesday unveiled new Nike jerseys for the 2017 season as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2007 Vanier Cup championship. It’s the first time since the 2008 season that the Herd will be sporting new jerseys, which return the Bisons to the black and gold colour scheme.

“A uniform outwardly represents the heart and soul of an organization or institution; part of its signature. But inwardly, the uniform represents a self-image, a pride, and a confidence for the athlete who wears it,” said head coach Brian Dobie.

“Bison Football will proudly wear these wonderful uniforms while representing our university for many years to come.”

The jerseys were purchased by the University of Manitoba Students’ Union (UMSU) — who have contributed more than $200,000 in athletic awards and sponsorship this year.

The Bisons welcome the Calgary Dinos to Investors Group Field on September 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or at the gate.

