Bombers’ Andrew Harris Named Ronald McDonald House Ambassador

Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris will champion Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba as its newest ambassador.

Harris will attend RMHC Manitoba and third party events as part of his community duties, be a spokesperson for the charity and advocate for its fundraising campaigns.

“After entering Ronald McDonald House with my nine-year-old daughter and meeting the wonderful team at RMHC Manitoba, we both left with a very warm feeling,” Harris said in a release.

“It’s an absolute honour to join an already amazing organization and mission. I am very excited to help bring more awareness and support and to get more involved with all the families.”

Ronald McDonald House will officially welcome Harris during a media event on Thursday.

