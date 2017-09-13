Police Fatally Shoot Winnipeg Robbery Suspect

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot by Winnipeg police Wednesday after a series of overnight incidents.

Officers were first called to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report that a woman was assaulted by a man with a gun. She wasn’t seriously injured.

About 30 minutes later, a woman was pulling into her garage in the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue when the same man carjacked her with a gun. She was also not seriously hurt.

At around midnight, a business in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue reported it had been robbed by an armed man. No injuries were reported. Roughly 20 minutes later, police spotted a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Blake Street, but couldn’t catch the suspect.

Air 1 and the Tactical Support Team tracked the vehicle to the 400 block of Alfred Avenue. At around 12:50 a.m., police confronted the suspect and opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced deceased in hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba will be overseeing the investigation.

