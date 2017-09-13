Who’s a Good Boy? RCMP Canine Helps Makes Second Arrest in a Week

Ozzy, an RCMP canine with the Portage la Prairie detachment, should be in store for plenty of belly rubs this week.

For the second time in as many days, the police pooch has apprehended suspects in the Portage area.

RCMP enlisted the dog’s help tracking down suspects involved in recent vandalism incidents in the area. Police located a stolen car on Spruce Bay believed to be involved in the crimes on Tuesday afternoon. They also recovered two guns with ammunition.

Officers pulled the vehicle over, but the driver fled on foot. The passenger was arrested on scene.

Ozzy found the first suspect hiding in a garage further away on Spruce Bay and helped officers arrest him.

A 15-year-old boy faces 44 charges, while a 16-year-old boy faces 16 charges, including for firearms and stolen property offences.

Ozzy also helped police locate three Portage la Prairie suspects hiding in a shed last Sunday after they allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman.

RCMP continue to investigate both incidents.

Comments

comments