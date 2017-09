WINNIPEG — Two youths have been charged following a number of shootings last weekend, including in Birds Hill Provincial Park.

The two boys, aged 14 and 15, from the RM of St. Clements, were arrested Monday.

They both face numerous firearm-related offences.

RCMP executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the rural municipality, where firearms were seized.

Police continue to investigate.



