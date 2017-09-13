Union Holds ‘Care Comes First’ Rally to Voice Health Care Concerns

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The union representing Manitoba health care workers launched a new campaign during a rally Wednesday to encourage the province to reverse cuts to the health care system.

Care Comes First is a campaign by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), set to include outdoor, TV and online advertising.

“This premier campaigned on a promise to protect public services and those providing them, but they are not living up to that promise,” said MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky.

“They are closing quick care clinics and ERs. They are cutting health care jobs like those at the Victoria General Hospital and contracting out services such as home care. This is no way to run our health care system.”

About 700 positions within the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will be impacted by the reorganization and consolidation of some health care services province-wide.

