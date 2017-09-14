North River Heights Home Grand Prize in 2017 HSC Millionaire Lottery

There’s a new lottery in town and it wants you to be Manitoba’s newest millionaire.

The 2017 HSC Millionaire Lottery launched Thursday, benefiting the Health Sciences Centre Foundation to acquire new life-saving and cutting-edge technology for the hospital.

Among the prizes are two stunning custom-built homes. A North River Heights home built my Pioneer Building is part of a package valued at $1.43 million, which also includes all furnishings, two BMWs, a trip to the Galapagos and Peru, and $220,000 cash.

If that isn’t your style, a $1.36 million package features a Headingley riverfront home by Maric Homes spanning 2,757 square feet and includes a BMW and $50,000 cash.

Does an ocean view tickle your fancy? A surfside yacht suite at an ocean cottage resort in Sooke, British Columbia can also be yours as part of a $1.36 million package. The prize includes with two BMWs, a trip to Bali and $210,000 cash.

“As Manitoba’s flagship hospital, we make a profound impact on the lives of patients across the province,” said Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO of the HSC Foundation. “By supporting the lottery, you’re helping us bring more life-saving technology, world-class programs, and services to HSC.”

If money is all you’re after, $1.1 million in tax-free cash can also be yours, along with 2,750 other smaller prizes.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased at HSCMillionaire.com, by calling (204)253-5688 or 1-855-999-5688, in-person at the HSC Foundation, London Drugs in St. Vital Centre, Red River Co-op stores, and select Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

Main lottery tickets are priced at one for $100, two for $175, four for $300, and eight for $500.

50/50 Plus ticket prices are: single ticket for $15, 6-Pack for $30, 20-Pack for $60.

Big Passport Plus ticket prices are: single ticket for $20, 4-Pack for $40, and 8-Pack for $60.

ChrisD.ca will be live streaming today’s media launch at 10:50 a.m. featuring lottery spokesperson and Winnipeg Blue Bombers great Milt Stegall. Head on over to our Facebook page to watch live.

Comments

comments