Winnipeg Jets Re-Sign Bryan Little to Six-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Jets will be in the business of holding onto forward Bryan Little for the next six years.

The hockey club on Thursday announced a deal with the Edmonton product worth an average annual salary of $5.29 million starting in the 2018-19 season.

The 29-year-old was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the first round (12th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft and is entering his 11th season with the club. Last season, he had 47 points (21G, 26A) in 59 games.

Little has suited up in 672 games in the NHL, all with the Jets, which is the third-most games played in franchise history. He also sits second in club history for points (432), second in goals (184) and fifth in assists (248). He had a career-best 64 points (23G, 41A) with Winnipeg in 2013-14.

— Staff

Comments

comments