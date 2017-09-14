Winnipeg Man Accused of Impersonating RCMP Officer

A 59-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with impersonating a member of the RCMP dive team.

Police say Thomas David Hanaway began misrepresenting himself in March 2017 and would often communicate on social media with a number of police and scuba diver groups. Police say portrayed himself as an experienced member of the RCMP and talk with unsuspecting victims.

Hanaway was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of personating a peace officer and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

