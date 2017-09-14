Doors Officially Open at Selkirk Regional Health Centre

The ribbon has been cut on Manitoba’s newest regional hospital.

The Selkirk Regional Health Centre officially opened Thursday, showcasing its 180,506 facility and creating two times the health care space compared to its previous centre.

The new hospital boasts 12 additional news, including 53 medical/surgical beds, eight obstetrical beds and four special care beds. The health centre will also offer four bariatric beds for obese patients.

The province says more than 80 percent of the rooms are single-bed rooms to improve patient safety, comfort and privacy.

“It features enhanced clinical services, increased beds and improved patient safety, comfort and privacy, all with a view to embrace a more holistic approach to patient care and staff well-being,” Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said of the health centre.

Construction began in spring 2014 and the first patients moved in on June 25 during a soft opening.

