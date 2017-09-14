Tyndall Park Play Structure Opens as Fully Accessible Space

WINNIPEG — A new play structure in Tyndall Park is ready for children to explore.

The playground, located at 2221 King Edward Street, is adjacent to Tyndall Park Community School. Some features include a “sway and glide” unit, tactile play sensations and is meant to be fully accessible to enhance mobility in children, such as those in wheelchairs.

“We know the critical importance of play in early childhood development to raise active, healthy children,” said Mike Pagtakhan, City Councillor for Point Douglas.

The city’s contribution to the structure was $24,700, with additional funding from the Winnipeg School Division, the Tyndall Park Parent Council, and the Community Places 2016 Grant, for a total project budget of just under $100,000.

