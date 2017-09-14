Winnipeg’s James Richardson Airport Sets Record for Passenger Traffic

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — More travellers made their way through James Richardson International Airport in August 2017 than any other time.

The airport saw 447,382 passengers last month — up 13 percent from August 2016.

“The incredible growth we are seeing at the airport is proof that our city and province are on the right track,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“Whether it was families travelling to our city to see loved ones, tourists here to take in our world-class attractions, or young athletes coming for the Canada Summer Games, August was an incredible month for the airport.”

The airport highlighted the arrival and departure of some 4,000 athletes and coaches for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, and the reunion of Emad Mishko Tamo, a young Yazidi boy, with his family. At the end of the month, the airport also saw wildfire evacuees from Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill.

