Winnipeg Man Extradited from Grand Forks on Sexual Assault Incest Charges

A 27-year-old Winnipeg man who fled the city seven years ago for allegedly committing child incest sexual assault is now back in police custody.

Police say Daniel Enrique Cortez was arrested April 27, 2010 and charged with two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and incest.

He was released from custody pending a court date and fled the country.

Cortez took up residency in the United States and had been living there ever since.

On August 23, 2017, members of the United States Marshals Service arrested Cortez in Grand Forks, North Dakota as part of an extradition order from Canadian authorities.

Cortez was turned over to Winnipeg police on Tuesday of this week at the Pembina-Emerson border crossing with the assistance of the Grand Forks Police Department and the Canada Border Services Agency.

He remains in custody.

