Trio Charged After Meth, Shotgun Seized from Winnipeg Home

Three people have been charged after Winnipeg police raided a home in the Centennial neighbourhood on Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant in the first 100 block of Kate Street, locating a sawed-off .410 bore shotgun with ammunition, a can of bear spray, a machete, 27.9 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $4,000, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Valentina Margaret Monkman, 27, Joseph Bernard Richard, 20, and Markus Jason Schinkel, 47, all from Winnipeg, face numerous charges.

Monkman was also identified as being involved in a number of fraud-related incidents earlier this year.

All three remain in custody.

— Staff

