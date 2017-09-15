Meet Suva and Tanvi, Assiniboine Park Zoo’s Newest Red Pandas

WINNIPEG — The Assiniboine Park Zoo has formally introduced its newest (and cutest) residents to the public.

Two red panda cubs born on June 13 now have names following a public vote.

The male has been Suva — meaning good luck in Nepali — while the female has been named Tanvi, meaning delicate girl in Nepali.

The pair are the children of the zoo’s two adult red pandas, Tango (male) and Sachi (female).

Zookeepers provided a list of names for the public to vote on during an online poll earlier this summer.

The pandas are on display during regular zoo hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Red panda weekend is September 16-17, with special activities planned daily from noon to 4 p.m.

