University of Winnipeg Turns 50

The University of Winnipeg has turned the big 5-0.

Premier Duff Roblin signed the University Charter on September 15, 1967 — the day UWinnipeg became a university. At that time, the student population was only 3,008 and tuition for a full course load in arts or science was $407.

“This is our moment to celebrate the impact we have on the life and health of our community,” said Dr. Annette Trimbee, president and vice-chancellor of UWinnipeg.

“Over the decades our professors have inspired and nurtured more than 50,000 graduates who take on leadership roles: they are Manitoba’s educators, entrepreneurs, scientists, researchers, novelists, coaches, and artists, who drive innovation and success in our economy.”

UWinnipeg will be profiling its people and stories from the last 50 years all year on a special website, UWinnipeg.ca/50.

To help celebrate its milestone, Charter Day will be marked with a Party Like It’s 1967 event at the Duckworth Centre today from 4-8 p.m. Musical performances include the Retro Rhythm Review and special guest Rocki Rolletti — also known as Peter Jordon — a UWinnipeg graduate. People are encouraged to wear their love beads and bell-bottoms.

