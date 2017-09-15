Goldeyes Even Playoff Series in Fight for AA Championship

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have tied their best-of-five playoff series 1-1 against the Wichita Wingnuts, triggering a two-game set at home this weekend in their journey to clinch the American Association Championship.

The Fish on Thursday beat the Wingnuts 7-1 in game two on the road, forcing a return to Shaw Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The Goldeyes host game three on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Kevin McGovern (13-3, 2.56) faces right-hander Jordan Cooper (8-2, 3.98).

Game four is Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 p.m. If necessary, the two teams will meet again on Monday for a fifth game (7:05 p.m.)

Tickets for all post-season games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, at Ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or at the Shaw Park box office.

FISH WIN FISH WIN! #Goldeyes defeat @Wingnuts_ICT 7-1! Which means the ? will play both Sat & Sun at home! THE BOYS NEED THE NOISE! pic.twitter.com/r5WoWBaJjo — Winnipeg Goldeyes (@Wpg_Goldeyes) September 15, 2017

Comments

comments