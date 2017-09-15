ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Goldeyes Even Playoff Series in Fight for AA Championship

Winnipeg Goldeyes Logo

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have tied their best-of-five playoff series 1-1 against the Wichita Wingnuts, triggering a two-game set at home this weekend in their journey to clinch the American Association Championship.

The Fish on Thursday beat the Wingnuts 7-1 in game two on the road, forcing a return to Shaw Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The Goldeyes host game three on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

Kevin McGovern (13-3, 2.56) faces right-hander Jordan Cooper (8-2, 3.98).

Game four is Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 p.m. If necessary, the two teams will meet again on Monday for a fifth game (7:05 p.m.)

Tickets for all post-season games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, at Ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or at the Shaw Park box office.


