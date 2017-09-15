Two Recovering from Separate Winnipeg Shootings

Two people are recovering in hospital after separate shootings in Winnipeg early Friday.

A man in his 20s was shot in the upper body at around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of College Avenue.

Attending officers applied a tactical tourniquet to stabilize the man’s injury. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

A woman in her 20s was also shot in the upper body, sending her to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say it happened at around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of St. John’s Avenue.

She has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

