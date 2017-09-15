ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Two Recovering from Separate Winnipeg Shootings

Winnipeg Police CrestTwo people are recovering in hospital after separate shootings in Winnipeg early Friday.

A man in his 20s was shot in the upper body at around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of College Avenue.

Attending officers applied a tactical tourniquet to stabilize the man’s injury. He was sent to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

A woman in her 20s was also shot in the upper body, sending her to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say it happened at around 7:45 a.m. in the 500 block of St. John’s Avenue.

She has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


