Movie Shoot Closing Stretch of Princess Street on Sunday

A movie shoot in the Exchange District will close a portion of Princess Street on Sunday and into Monday.

Production crews are shooting the Lifetime movie called “Snowed Inn” in Winnipeg until September 26.

Princess from Elgin Avenue to William Avenue will be temporarily closed to southbound traffic starting at 11 a.m. tomorrow until Monday, September 18 at 5 a.m.

Pedestrian sidewalk access will be maintained during filming, and trucks will be required to re-route via Logan Avenue. Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes.

