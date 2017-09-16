Winnipeg Teen Flees After Crashing Stolen Vehicle

A 16-year-old Winnipeg boy is in police custody after fleeing from officers in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a sedan.

Police noticed the vehicle speeding through a school zone Friday afternoon on McDermot Avenue at Lydia Street.

When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled northbound on Kate Street at a high rate of speed.

It blew through stop signs on Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue before striking an eastbound sedan. The passengers of the other vehicle — a mother and her teenage son — went to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The suspect fled on foot but was tracked down by the K9 unit between two buildings in the 500 block of William Avenue.

Police say the vehicle was found to be stolen on Thursday from the 900 block of Lipton Street.

The teen faces several charges.

