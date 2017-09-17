Bisons Recruit Five to 2018 Football Squad

WINNIPEG — Five high school recruits have committed to the University of Manitoba Bisons football team next season.

On the day the Bisons suffered a disheartening 76-17 loss to the Calgary Dinos in their homecoming game on Saturday, the Herd looked to the future in what 2018 could bring.

Joining the Bisons is OL Brock Gutowski, OL Kyle Wilfer and receiver Michael Goldenstein, while on defence, defensive end Mitchell Morgan and defensive lineman Tyson Spence also signed on the dotted line.

“This is already a strong recruiting classes and we are pleased to announce five outstanding high school players so early for the 2018 season,” said Bison football head coach Brian Dobie.

“The five players that we introduce today as Bisons represent some of the very best of that class in Manitoba and BC. We are honoured that these outstanding and accomplished young men have chosen the University of Manitoba to pursue their academic and athletic goals.”

The Bisons (0-3) travel to play Regina (2-1) on Saturday, September 23.

