Robbery Suspect Attempts to Carjack Woman with Taser in South Winnipeg

Winnipeg police have arrested a 32-year-old man after he attempted to carjack a woman using a Taser in a parking lot on Saturday.

The suspect was in the 500 block of Sterling Lyon Parkway at around 6:15 p.m. when he fled a retail store with $800 worth of merchandise. He was stopped by a loss prevention officer, but made it out when he flashed a Taser.

The man ran into the parking lot and tried to steal an SUV from a woman in her 50s with the same device. He was unable to open the door and was apprehended by two citizens and the loss prevention officer.

The same suspect is believed to be responsible for two bicycle thefts on August 11 from an apartment complex in the 400 block of Westwood Drive, as well as a grocery store robbery on September 5 in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue, where $200 of merchandise was taken.

Stefan Josef Blab of Winnipeg was held for police and arrested. He faces robbery, theft, break and enter, and weapons charges. He was also wanted on six outstanding warrants and remains in custody.

Comments

comments