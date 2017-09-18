Renovations at Bell MTS Place Completed for Hockey Season

As the Winnipeg Jets host the visiting rival Minnesota Wild Monday night in their first pre-season game of the year, Bell MTS Place is ready to shine after an extensive renovation.

True North Sports + Entertainment raced through eight months of construction after three years of planning to spruce up the home of the Jets.

Colours have been updated to better emulate the Winnipeg Jets brand colour palette, all while incorporating an aviation theme of glass, steel, and rivets.

One of the first changes fans will likely notice is a new Reazzo floor throughout the building covering 75,000 square feet of space.

New LED lighting has also been installed, while signage has received an update to help fans better navigate the concourse and building.

New food, beverage options

Hungry hockey fans will be able to satisfy their grumbling stomachs at the new Runway Bar, Centre Ice Bar, and Observation Deck and Buffet. True North has also added Freshii, Carvery & Melts, and Gourmet Burger as well as new themed concessions including Fan Fuel, Aviators’ Grill, and Bella Pasta. Existing meal tenants Pizza Pizza, Tim Hortons and Jumbo Jet Dog have also been refurbished.

Aside from the visual upgrades, Bell MTS Place will now offer guests free WiFi throughout the venue along with phone charging USB ports located on the concourses.

