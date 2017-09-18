ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Comedian Jeff Dunham in Winnipeg March 21

Jeff Dunham

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his characters on the road for a North American tour.

Dunham will play Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place on March 21, 2018.

Dunham just released his latest stand-up special, “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster,” on Netflix this month. The special features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics.

Tickets to the show go on sale Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

