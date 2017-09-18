ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeggers Crown City’s Le Burger Week Winners

By Sarah Klein

Brazen Hall Burger
Brazen Hall’s winning burger for Le Burger Week. (HANDOUT)

It’s never hard to convince a hungry Winnipegger to chow down on a burger, especially when that juicy creation comes from one of several local establishments competing in Le Burger Week.

The annual competition earlier this month has crowned its winners after a series of online voting.

Top 5 People’s Choice Award 😕

  • 1st Place: Brazen Hall ‘Farmer John’
  • 2nd Place: KYU Grill at The Forks ‘Mr. Fuji’s Harvest Burger
  • 3rd Place: NuBurger Kenaston ‘LBSJ’ Little Brown Sloppy Joe
  • 4th Place: NuBurger at The Forks ‘Fool’s Paradise’
  • 5th Place: deer + almond ‘Let Us Taco Bout Burgers Next Week’

Brazen Hall walked away with serving 3,700 burgers from September 1-7. During its busiest day, it served 689.

Additional categories:?

  • Most Creative Burger Award: deer + almond ‘Let Us Taco Bout Burgers Next Week’
  • Healthiest Burger: The Roost ‘The Littlefoot’
  • Judge’s Choice Award: Sherbrook St. Delicatessen ‘Slick Rick’

 


