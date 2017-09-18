Manitoba’s Watercraft Inspections Winding Down for the Season

Watercraft inspection stations are winding down for the season in Manitoba as the first official day of fall arrives later this week.

As of mid-September, the province inspected 8,010 watercraft, compared to just over 5,000 in 2016.

Inspections are carried out to prevent aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels, from entering Manitoba’s waterways.

Only 12 percent of watercraft inspected required decontamination.

Watercraft inspection stations have been set up in boat launches at Grand Rapids and Selkirk (in Selkirk Park) and on highway locations at Eriksdale, Swan River, The Pas and Headingley.

The 2017 program will continue until October 30 and run Thursday to Mondays. The schedule can be found at Manitoba.ca/stopthespread.

