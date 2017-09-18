Manitoba Musicians Win Top Honours at WCMAs

WINNIPEG — Top musical talent from Manitoba won big over the weekend at the Western Canadian Music Awards (WCMA) in Edmonton.

Musicians were recognized in seven categories, honouring the best in hip-hop, electronic/dance, blues, and visual media composition.

This year’s winners:

The Lytics — Rap/Hip-Hot Artist of the Year

— Rap/Hip-Hot Artist of the Year IsKwé — Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year

— Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year Big Dave McLean — Blues Artist of the Year

— Blues Artist of the Year Matthew Schellenberg (Royal Canoe) — Visual Media Composer of the Year for “Lovesick”

At the industry awards, Paquin Artist Agency was recognized for its Impact in Artist Development. The West End Cultural Centre won the Community Excellence Award and the second award for Impact in Live Music.

