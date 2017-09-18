Must-Win Situation for Winnipeg Goldeyes in Game 4

It’s do-or-die for the Winnipeg Goldeyes tonight as they look to redeem themselves in game four of the American Association Championship Series at Shaw Park.

The Fish lost to Wichita 5-3 on Sunday evening, giving the best-of-five series 2-1 lead to the visiting Wingnuts.

Winnipeg must rally back if they want to force a game five on Tuesday. Inclement weather postponed Saturday’s tilt, pushing the championship schedule back by a day.

Opening pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting Ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or the box office at Shaw Park.

