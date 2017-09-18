WiFi Coming to Winnipeg Buses: Mayor Bowman

WINNIPEG — Mayor Brian Bowman wants to see the city implement free WiFi on all transit buses by next year.

“We need to continue looking at ways to apply innovative solutions not only within transit, but also across all areas of the civic service,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The $300,000 pilot project is being recommended to standing policy committee on innovation.

If approved, the project would see WiFi installed on up to 12 buses on various routes as early as January 1, 2018.

WiFi-enabled buses would be communicated to riders through clearly marked signage, and through NAVIGO and Winnipeg Transit’s website.

The city says the system would include security features to filter user traffic to ensure internet access isn’t being used for undesirable purposes.

During the pilot project, the city would also study how WiFi could improve transit operations such as providing more frequent location updates from buses.

