Amber Trails Community School to See Eight New Classrooms

WINNIPEG — Eight new classrooms are on the way to Amber Trails Community School.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced the addition Tuesday to help the growing demand for educational space within the Seven Oaks School Division.

Amber Trails Community School is an 85,923-sq.-ft. kindergarten to Grade 8 school that can accommodate 600 students. The school is currently over capacity with an enrolment of 754 students this fall. Students unable to attend due to limited space are bused to other area schools.

The addition is expected to lift capacity to 800 students.

“This expansion will create a more comfortable learning environment for our students and staff,” said Brian O’Leary, superintendent, Seven Oaks School Division.

The project will go to tender in early 2018, with an expected completion date of December 2018.

— Staff

