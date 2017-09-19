Drivers Not Getting the Message of School Zone Safety: CAA

WINNIPEG — Drivers in three city school zones failed the test of knowing the rules of the road Tuesday during an annual assessment by CAA Manitoba.

The automobile club partnered with Winnipeg police and local schools to conduct a school zone safety test.

Teams monitored traffic Ecole Victoria-Albert School, Lord Roberts Community School and Meadows West School from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., where 1,151 instances of risky driving behaviour were recorded.

“September means kids are back to class and reduced school zone speed limits are back in force — but clearly, some motorists didn’t get the message,” said Mike Mager, president of CAA Manitoba.

“Keeping your eyes on the road, watching for school zone signs and knowing where to drop off your child are small ways to make a big difference in school zone safety.”

Of those drivers singled out, 352 of them were clocked speeding through 30 km/h school zones.

Drivers behaving badly

103 failed to stop properly at a crosswalk or stop sign

218 had issues lane changing, such as not signaling or not turning into the correct lane

One driver clocked at 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone while texting and running a red light

Numerous children improperly restrained in the car

Drivers double-parking, with one car facing the wrong direction, on the horn of a bay

Double-parking in a back alley, blocking residents’ driveways

A cyclist going through the intersection against the red light

Motorists failed to stop for a school bus with its flashing light and stop sign out.

“School zone safety is undeniably a community responsibility,” said Staff Sergeant Rob Riffel with the Winnipeg police. “This annual CAA assessment is a reminder that we all need to practice safe and mindful driving behaviour to ensure the safest possible environment for our children.”

